× Two Children Dead After Truck Pulled From Saline County Pond

PARON, Arkansas (KFSM) — Two young children have died after being found in a truck in a Paron, Arkansas pond, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the 16000 block of Highway 298 for a missing pick-up truck with two children inside. Dispatchers indicated that the truck was located in a pond nearby.

In addition to deputies, fire department and EMS crews also responded. The sheriff’s office said a 2-year-old girl and 6-month-old boy were located and treatment immediately began, but the children later died.

Jonathan Welborn, 30, and Brittany Hairston, 26, were arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a minor.

The investigation continues.