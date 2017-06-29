Washington County Man Killed In Tractor Accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A man was killed in Washington County on Thursday (June 29) when his tractor rolled on top of him, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Bruce Daniel, 69, was traveling down a steep hill when the right rear wheel caught traction, causing the tractor to turn right. When the tractor turned, the bucket on the tractor hit the bank, causing it to overturn on the left side. The accident occurred at N. Scott Hollow in northeast Washington County.

Daniel was pinned under the roll bar of the tractor. The sheriff’s office said a family member found him and called 911.