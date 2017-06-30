CVS Stores Making Changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CVS is making some big changes as it tries to promote a healthier lifestyle.

The drug store is no longer selling tanning oil.

This is now in addition to the company's plan to remove sunscreens with an SPF less than 15.

CVS is taking other steps to improve your health as well.

They will be taking foods with trans fats off the shelf and they say they are working to make its food offerings, healthier overall.

Some soda options in the beverage case will be replaced with water and juices.

