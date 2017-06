× Elkins Reschedules Fireworks Display Due To Rain

ELKINS (KFSM) — Elkins’ annual fireworks display scheduled for Friday (June 30) has been rescheduled.

The Fourth of July celebration will now be held next Friday (July 7).

The display was scheduled to begin around 9 p.m. at Bunch Park in Elkins.

