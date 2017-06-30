Garrett’s Blog: Large Hail Hits River Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Severe storms with strong winds and hail moved across the Arkansas River Valley on Friday night dropping large hail across the region.

This is the path of the hail.

The core of largest hail tracked across NE Leflore County into Riley Farm near Tennessee Ridge Road and then over to near Greenwood, Arkansas.

Many of the hail storms were larger than golfball size in this area.

A few storms are possible on Saturday and Sunday but the overall risk of severe weather will be somewhat lower than the storms that just moved thru the area on Friday night.

-Garrett