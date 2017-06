× Garrett’s Blog: Stormy Friday Night; Flash Flooding Risk

A complex of thunderstorms is underway across Oklahoma and will transition into Arkansas Friday evening into the overnight.

Some of the storms will be severe with damaging winds the primary concern.

In addition, the slow movement and heavy nature of the thunderstorms will cause localized flash flooding with 2-4″ in some spots.

The heaviest rain is expected to be over around 2-3am with lingering areas of lighter rain into Saturday.

-Garrett