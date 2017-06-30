× Missing Man Survives Gunshot Wound In Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — A man reported missing has been found alive, but with a gunshot wound to his head.

Authorities at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Ozark Police Department are investigating after a man reported missing for nearly 10 days was found shot in the head.

Jack Whitten’s family reported him missing Monday (June 26) after his vehicle was found abandoned along Arkansas 352 near Lee Point Road. The vehicle door was left open and a weapon was found inside, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

About noon Thursday (June 29), deputies found a dehydrated Whitten alive although he had been shot in the head. He was found in the vicinity of where his vehicle was located days prior. He told deputies he survived by eating berries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Whitten was taken by an emergency helicopter to a Springdale hospital where he remained Friday (June 30) in stable condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation continues.