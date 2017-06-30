× Police: Elkins Man Exposed Himself To Officer

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — An Elkins man was arrested Thursday (June 29) after exposing himself to a plainclothes police officer at a city park, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Martin Herrera, 47, was arrested in connection with indecent exposure. He was released Friday (June 30) after posting a $785 bond.

Herrera approached the officer on the Finger Park Trail about 3:30 p.m. and asked if the officer “wanted to play,” according to the report.

The pair walked up the trail about 50 feet when Herrera asked the officer “what he liked.” After talking for a few minutes, Herrera unbuckled his pants and showed the officer his genitals, according to the report.

Indecent exposure is a Class A misdemeanor, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-14-112. Punishment for Class A misdemeanors can include a up to one year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

Finger Park was established in 1983 and named after local author Charles J. Finger. The park is located off Farmers Road, just behind the Walmart Supercenter on Martin Luther King Boulevard.