Police: Fight About Scooter Sends One To Fort Smith Hospital

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man is facing a felony battery charge following a fight about a scooter, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

Michael Brock, 45, is facing second-degree battery after police found another man lying on North 46th Street Monday night with his head bashed open, an arrest report states.

Michael Scarmado, 62, was unresponsive when police arrived. Blood oozed out of his ear and onto the street. Scarmado was taken to Sparks Regional Medical Center for treatment on the injuries he sustained, the report also states.

According to police, Brock told police Scarmado had knocked down his scooter and when Scarmado tried to flee from the scene, he tackled him “like a football player”.

He remained Friday (June 30) in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond.