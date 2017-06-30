Record Number Competing In Daisy’s 52nd Annual BB Gun National Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- The best BB gun shooters from across the country will compete in Rogers this weekend as Daisy's 52nd Annual National Championship Match kicks off Friday (June 30).

This is the largest 5-meter BB gun match in the country, attracting thousands of youth shooters from nearly every state.

Daisy is expecting it's biggest turn out ever with 69 teams plus 56 former national champions coming to the competition. With each team consisting of seven members, plus coaches and families, that makes nearly 3,000 people inside the John Q. Hammons Center where the match is taking place.

While more people got their first shooting experience with the company’s legendary Red Ryder BB gun than any other, the competitors at the Daisy BB Gun National Championship will be shooting the Daisy Model 499B.

Lydia Paterson of Kansas City said she started shooting when she was 7-years-old and encourages any kids interested to come check out the competition. Paterson won the national championship in 2010 and went on to becoming an Olympian. "I never thought I'd get to go to the Olympics," Paterson said. "But with hard work and really putting the dedication and time in, anything is possible."

Daisy's shooting education curriculum is widely used by organizations that promote and teach gun safety and marksmanship. While precision is a big factor to winning it all, safety is more important according to officials. Shooters are heavily tested on their knowledge of safely handling their weapon.

Paterson grew up watching her dad and brothers shooting and said they're proud of all she's learned and accomplished. "They love that I'm continuing to shoot and to spread the word about Daisy and gun safety," said Paterson. "They're just the best support system you could have."

The match will wrap up with an awards ceremony on Monday. For more details, CLICK HERE.