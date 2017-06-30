× Sheriff: Scammers Impersonating Deputies In Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Sheriff is warning people about a new scam in which the scammers call people pretending to be deputies.

Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck said he’s heard several reports from people who have received calls from “deputies” who were trying to collect payments for fines. If people don’t agree to pay, the scammers will threaten to have a warrant sent for their arrest.

Hollenbeck said the scammers have made up different names and ranks.

He said the sheriff’s office will never ask people for money over the phone. If you have a question about a fine, visit the sheriff’s office or call them yourself at 479-783-1051.