Suspect Accused Of Attempted Armed Robbery Of Armored Truck Thought To Be From Fort Smith Area

STILLWELL, OKLA. (KFSM) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is searching for a suspect thought to be from the Fort Smith area who is wanted for attempted armed robbery.

The reported crime happened at a Walmart Supercenter the morning of June 9, but no arrests had occurred as of June 30, according to OSBI.

Authorities at OSBI said a man left a letter demanding money on an armored Loomis truck, and threatening the safety of the driver and the driver’s family if the driver failed to obey orders of dropping off the money.

The Loomis employee found an Adair County Sheriff’s deputy inside Walmart. The Stilwell Police Department and OSBI were called to assist.

The suspect was last seen driving a newer-model, white Toyota Camry, according to OSBI.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.