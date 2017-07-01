× 45,000 Gallons Of Crude Oil Spills After Tanker Cars Derail In Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — A freight train derailment Friday (June 30) evening caused a crude-oil spill, road closures and the evacuation of nearby businesses.

Several tankers of a Canadian National Ry. freight train derailed in accordion fashion at Illinois Route 59 and Riverwalk Court around 6:30 p.m.

Plainfield Police Sgt. Mike Fisher says 25 cars carrying crude oil were involved, and three were leaking an estimated 40,000 gallons of crude.

Emergency crews have been able to cordon off the spilled material and keep it from reaching the nearby DuPage River, he said.

No one is believed to be in danger, though residents may smell the petroleum product, Fisher said. The only building evacuations were for nearby commercial buildings.

The Plainfield Fire Protection District has called in hazardous materials teams and foam trucks to minimize the chances of an explosion on the former Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Ry. freight line.

The derailment does not impact Metra operations.

There are a number of road closures because of the derailment, including Route 126 and Naper-Plainfield Road.

The Plainfield Police Department tweeted that motorists should steer clear of the area.