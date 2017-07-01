× ABC Suspends Power Ultra Lounge’s Liquor Permit

LITTLE ROCK (KTHV) — The Alcoholic Beverage Council has suspended Power Ultra Lounge’s liquor permit.

In issuing the order, they said potential violations include failure to be a good neighbor, allowing possession of weapons on the premises, and disorderly conduct. The incident is under investigation.

“This emergency action was required to preserve public health and safety,” said ABC Control Enforcement Director.

Since 2012 Power Ultra Lounge has had 14 violations and had their permit suspended 11 times for failing to pay taxes. The current owner has been in control of the club since 2014.

The club has an age restriction of 18 and older. Minors as young as 16 years old were in the club when the shooting happened.

“That’s of great concern to us,” said the ABC.

Hermon Lewis has been invited to appear at a hearing before the ABC Board on July 10 where he is “welcome to show cause for removal of the suspension”.

“We will exercise the authority granted us under the law to preserve and safeguard the public safety,” said Mary Robin Casteel, director of Alcoholic Beverage Control. “We feel the events which are alleged to have occurred warrant our decision to suspend liquor sales at this location pending further action by the board.”