× Bicyclist Dies After Getting Hit By Pickup Truck In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)–Police are investigating a deadly vehicle vs. bicycle crash. It happened Friday night (June 30) at the intersection of Thompson and Backus.

Officers found a white man approximately 50-60 years old had been hit by a white Dodge Ram pickup truck. The man on the bike was crossing Thompson (west to east) when the pickup heading north on Thompson struck him, according to police.

The victim was taken to Northwest Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. Police have not identified the victim.

The driver of the Dodge Ram is 37-year-old Shayla Edwards, according to police. She was not intoxicated or impaired in any way, police said. No citations or charges are being filed.

The accident is still under investigation.