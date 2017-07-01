FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- Their mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need them the most. 5NEWS anchor Daren Bobb is joined by Arielle Perry with the Leflore County Boys & Girls Club. Click above to see the full interview.
Boys & Girls Club of Leflore County
-
Poteau Boy Killed In ATV Accident
-
Oklahoma Department Of Corrections Cancels Contracts With County Jails
-
Alma Boys And Girls Club Interview
-
LeFlore County Deputy Posts Photos Searching For Owner Of Lost Meth
-
OHP: Two Killed In LeFlore County Head-On Collision
-
-
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Focusing On Fans
-
Oklahoma Dept. Of Corrections Cancels Contract With LeFlore County Jail
-
LeFlore County Tornado Rated EF2
-
Boil Order Issued For Portion Of LeFlore County
-
Girl, Team Disqualified From Soccer Tournament Because Organizers Thought She ‘Looked Like A Boy’
-
-
Uphill 5k For A Cause In The River Valley
-
LeFlore County Deputies Investigate Alleged Dog Fighting Ring, Source Says It’s Gang Related
-
Body Of Missing Boater — Kristy Farhat — Has Been Found