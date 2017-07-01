City, State Officials Respond To Little Rock Mass Shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KTHV) — Little Rock Officials are responding after a mass shooting at a downtown nightclub.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, an exchange of gunfire happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday (July 1) during a concert featuring rapper Finese2Tymes at Power Ultra Lounge located on 6th Street.

Some officials have released statements on the incident:

Congressman French Hill“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this morning’s senseless act of violence. I am confident in the ability of our seasoned police officers in Little Rock to bring the suspect or suspects to justice, and I have reached out to Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner to offer any assistance he may need from my office. I also thank our first responders, doctors, and hospital staff for their treatment of those wounded. Members of our community are strong and resilient, and it’s when we work together that we can find solutions to overcome this kind of violence.”

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge“My thoughts and prayers are with all 17 victims who were injured overnight at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock, and I am grateful for the first responders who saved multiple lives,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Today, we all woke to the tragic news that this senseless act of violence occurred right in the heart of our capital city. As state and community leaders, it is our responsibility to encourage a civil, peaceful discourse and that violence can never be the solution to solve our differences. As the chief law enforcement officer, I stand ready to assist the Little Rock Police Department as they continue their investigation and we work together to reduce crime in our communities.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson“First and foremost, my thoughts are with the victims and their families this morning, and the First Lady and I are praying for their quick recovery. I also want to thank the first responders who no doubt saved lives with their quick action. Little Rock’s crime problem appears to be intensifying. Every few days it seems a high profile shooting dominates the news, culminating with this morning’s event. I have spoken this morning with Mayor Stodola and I have offered both my heart felt concern over this senseless violent tragedy and state assets as needed to address the continued threat of violence in our community. We are still gathering facts, but it is clear that we need to have a comprehensive enforcement strategy in place that helps take the violent threats off the streets. The state will participate and bring assets to the table to support local law enforcement efforts.”

U.S. Senator John Boozman“Cathy and I send our prayers to the victims of this tragic violence. I continue to stand and support law enforcement to fight this ongoing reckless violence in our capital city.”

Downtown Little Rock Partnership“Our thoughts and well-wishes go out to those injured and affected by this senseless act. We wish for their speedy recoveries. We want to commend the Little Rock Police Department, first-responders, and medical staff for their quick actions. Today, we help those in need, while also acknowledging that there will be more conversations to be had in the coming days.”

Many have also taken to social media to comment on the shooting:

As AR's chief law enforcement officer, I stand ready to assist LRPD w/ investigation & work together to reduce crime in our communities — Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) July 1, 2017

I appreciate the quick action of @LRpolice in response to last night's shooting. My prayers are with all involved. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) July 1, 2017

A candlelight prayer vigil will be held Saturday (July 1) at 8:15 p.m. at City Hall as the community gathers to support the victims in a mass shooting that happened at Power Ultra Lounge, according to Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola.