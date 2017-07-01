Local Veterans Host Fourth of July Celebration For Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS ( KFSM) -- Every year the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) in Rogers look forward to hosting their free Independence Day celebration for the community. VFW post commander Charles Noeltner said it's a holiday like this that allows them to interact with the community.

The location is at 11160 North Old Wire Road in Rogers.

"It brings the people in from the public that don`t understand and they get to sit down with veterans and explain how they feel and ... what they did for this great nation," said Noeltner.

Noeltner believes the all day celebration is about having fun, "it's an honor that our founding fathers gave us this day to celebrate."

The VFW rents a giant slip-and-slide for kids, fires up the grill and even puts on a firework show at dusk. But most importantly the vets view the celebration as a day of reflection and unity.

"When you see a veteran you always shake their hand and today is one of those days," said Noeltner, "it doesn't matter what race or nationality you are ... we're all the same."