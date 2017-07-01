Rogers Historical Museum Hosts Touch-A-Truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- The Rogers Historical Museum will host a Touch-A-Truck event with the Rogers Fire Department on Tuesday, July 11.

Every Tuesday afternoon throughout the months of June and July, the museum hosts "Evenings on the Lawn" from 4 to 6 p.m.

Each event features a different type of entertainment, whether it be live music, trivia, games or a Touch-A-Truck.

On July 11, the Rogers Fire Department will bring out some of its fire gear and equipment to give children an up close look that they normally might not get.

"Evenings on the Lawn" take place at the Rogers Historical Museum and are free to the public and often feature a treat like ice cream or sno cones.