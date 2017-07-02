2017 Greenwood Arkansas Freedom Fest

GREENWOOD (KFSM)-- 5NEWS anchor Daren Bobb sits down with Tammy Briley and Richard McKinney to talk about the 2017 Greenwood Freedom Festival. For more information on this event click here or click above to see the full interview.
