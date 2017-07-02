Fireworks Are A Hot Commodity For The Fourth Of July

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — This Fourth of July is an extended weekend for some folk because the holiday is on a Tuesday. This means extra work — and money — for those in the business of selling fireworks.

One of those businesses is at the Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville. Fireworks City is set up in a tent in the parking lot near the Shiloh Drive entrance, but it’s not the tent you’ll see first.

“We have a lot of people who just stop by to get pictures … of the huge giant inflatable dinosaur that’s on the ground in front of the tent,” said Audrea Danenhauer who manages the fireworks tent.

For customers who buy merchandise from Fireworks City there is a perk.

“We offer free fireworks with every purchase,” said Danenhauer, “there are specials on selected kids items and discounts for military, since they are the people who have served our country allowing for Independence Day, and discounts for teachers, police fire rescue and medics.”

She said, overall the discount is a way to let people know they appreciate the sacrifice given by those who serve(d) the country.

Danenhauer said they started setting up on last Sunday (June 25) and will tear down on Wednesday (July 5).

“Last Sunday was a long day because we had an extra truck come in with products,” said Danenhaur with a smile on her face.

The tent is open for business from 8 a.m. to midnight Sunday (July 2) through Tuesday (July 4).

On the flip side, if you prefer to just watch fireworks, here’s a list of locations:

Fireworks Displays Across Northwest Arkansas/River Valley.

Also, Logan County has two events on Tuesday (July 4):

The Logan County Museum in Paris will have its annual picnic beginning at 11 a.m. There will be music from the Sweet Strings dulcimer band, patriotic songs, a guest speaker and a picnic lunch.

The New Blaine Volunteer Fire Department event begins with a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, bacon, milk, orange juice and coffee. It will be served from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. Fireworks show begins at dusk.