Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding Expected For NWA

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory until 10:30 p.m. and a flood warning until midnight for Northwest Arkansas.

Expect rain, lightning and thunderstorms throughout late Sunday (July 2) night.

At 8 p.m. a strong thunderstorm line extended four miles southeast of Noel, Missouri, in McDonald County.

Interstate 49 between mile markers 75 and 84, and 86 and 93 is expected to be impacted by the heavy rain.

Hail, and winds in excess of 40 miles per hour is possible. Areas in the path of the storm include:

Springdale

Rogers

Bentonville

Berryville

Eureka Springs

Bella Vista

Lowell

Pea Ridge

Gentry

Green Forest

Bethel Heights

Gravette

Cave Springs

Decatur

Highfill

Garfield

Gateway

Beaver

Springtown

Carrollton

FLOOD ADVISORY:

Northern Benton County

FLASH FLOOD WARNING:

Rogers… Bentonville

Bella Vista… Pea Ridge

Gravette… Decatur

Garfield… Gateway

Maysville… War Eagle

Hiwasse… Hobbs State Park

Miller… Centerton

Sulphur Springs… Avoca

Hill Top… Beaver Lake

Walnut Hill… Monte Ne

Stay with 5News for the latest on weather.