Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding Expected For NWA
ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory until 10:30 p.m. and a flood warning until midnight for Northwest Arkansas.
Expect rain, lightning and thunderstorms throughout late Sunday (July 2) night.
At 8 p.m. a strong thunderstorm line extended four miles southeast of Noel, Missouri, in McDonald County.
Interstate 49 between mile markers 75 and 84, and 86 and 93 is expected to be impacted by the heavy rain.
Hail, and winds in excess of 40 miles per hour is possible. Areas in the path of the storm include:
Springdale
Rogers
Bentonville
Berryville
Eureka Springs
Bella Vista
Lowell
Pea Ridge
Gentry
Green Forest
Bethel Heights
Gravette
Cave Springs
Decatur
Highfill
Garfield
Gateway
Beaver
Springtown
Carrollton
FLOOD ADVISORY:
Northern Benton County
FLASH FLOOD WARNING:
Rogers… Bentonville
Bella Vista… Pea Ridge
Gravette… Decatur
Garfield… Gateway
Maysville… War Eagle
Hiwasse… Hobbs State Park
Miller… Centerton
Sulphur Springs… Avoca
Hill Top… Beaver Lake
Walnut Hill… Monte Ne
