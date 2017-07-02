× Retired Fort Smith GATE Teacher Killed In 3-Car Crash

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A retired Fort Smith school teacher was killed as a result of a three-car crash Thursday (June 29) shortly after 11 a.m., according to a report by Arkansas State Police.

It happened at US Highway 71 and Brooken Hill Drive in Fort Smith.

Janet Kessler, 63, of Fort Smith, was driving east on Brooken Hill Drive when she was hit on the driver’s side by an SUV that entered the intersection on a red light. Kessler’s car spun in the roadway, hit a traffic pole and then another car that was stopped in the northbound turning lane of US 71, according to a preliminary accident report by ASP.

Kessler was transported to Mercy Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Little Rock native was a retired GATE teacher for the Fort Smith Public School System, and most recently was the director of After School Care at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Fort Smith, according to her online obituary.