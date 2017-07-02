Woman Pleads For The Return Of Urn That Holds Daughter’s Ashes

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — “Oh my God. Please help me. Please help me,” are the words written on Facebook by a mother looking for her daughter’s urn that she said was stolen from her car sometime early Saturday (July 1) in Springdale.

“I brought Lexi home to be with her family for my dad’s Celebration of Life Sunday (July 2) and to then celebrate the 4th,” wrote Tasha McNew Ashford, who traveled to Northwest Arkansas from Nashville, “and with everyone excited to see us and talk, Lexi’s urn was left in the car. I usually carry her in with me, but everyone caught me in the yard and we went from there.”

The day went on and Ashford, whose car was unlocked the entire night, went to her car Saturday (July 1) and then noticed items were missing from her car — including the urn.

That’s when it hit her, “‘Oh my God, where is Lexi?’ They took my daughter, too? I can’t believe this,” she wrote.

Ashford spent time at an area hospital Saturday (July 1) because she was so upset and distraught due to the alleged car break-in and missing urn.

The break-in happened at a home across from the Western Sizzlin in Springdale sometime between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday (July 1), according to Ashford.

5NEWS has contacted Springdale police for a possible report on the alleged theft.

This is a developing story.