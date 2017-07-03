Arkansas Governor To Grant Clemency To 13 People, Including Rogers Woman
LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Thirteen Arkansans will soon be granted clemency.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he would be granting pardons to 13 people, including a Rogers woman, according to a media release. There will be a 30-day period for public feedback before the clemency is granted.
The individuals eligible for clemency have fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements, paid all fines, and completed their jail time. Law enforcement agencies have raised objections for just one of the individuals, Joe Puckett of Greenbrier.
Hutchinson denied 45 clemency requests and took no action on three others.
Those eligible for clemency are:
- Pinkey Brooks (Jonesboro): Delivery of Marijuana (C Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1994 – Mississippi County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further Arkansas criminal-law violations.
- Javier Espinoza (Hebron, Kentucky): Failure to Appear (C Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2002 – Pope County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations.
- Tommy L. Fields (Solgohachia): Manufacturing a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Unauthorized Use of Another Person’s Property to Facilitate Certain Crimes (B Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2002 – Van Buren County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations.
- Javan Fuller, Jr. (Smackover): Conspiracy to Deliver Cocaine (A Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1994 – Union County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations.
- Mike Garner (Jonesboro): Breaking or Entering (D Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1994 – Greene County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations.
- Jesse L. Green (Arnold, Missouri): Burglary (Felony) and Grand Larceny (Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1959 – Jackson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations.
- Kevin K. Lindley (Hot Springs): Possession of a Controlled Substance, Cocaine (C Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2005 – Benton County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations.
- Christopher P. McCrary (Hot Springs): Possession of a Controlled Substance-Schedule I/II, To Wit: Oxycotin (C Felony), Controlled Substance/Criminal Penalties (A Misdemeanor), and Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2005 – Faulkner County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations.
- Ginger Smith Clancy (Atkins): Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Marijuana (C Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony), and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Methamphetamine (C Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1996 – Boone County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations.
- Joe A. Puckett (Greenbrier): Harassing Communications (A Misdemeanor) and Terroristic Threatening in the 1st Degree (D Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2000 – Van Buren County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to the applicant’s request.
- Chris Ramsey (Little Rock): Breaking of Entering (D Felony) and Theft of Property (C Felony); Breaking of Entering (Revocation) (D Felony), Theft of Property (Revocation) (C Felony), and Theft by Receiving (C Felony); Failure to Appear (A Misdemeanor). This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1990, 1991 and 1995 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations.
- Christina Weathersby (Rogers): Theft of Property (C Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2005 – Polk County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations.
- Scott A. McConnell (Mountain Home): Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, 1 count (C Felony) and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana, 6 counts (C Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1995 – Baxter County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations.