× Arkansas Governor To Grant Clemency To 13 People, Including Rogers Woman

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Thirteen Arkansans will soon be granted clemency.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he would be granting pardons to 13 people, including a Rogers woman, according to a media release. There will be a 30-day period for public feedback before the clemency is granted.

The individuals eligible for clemency have fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements, paid all fines, and completed their jail time. Law enforcement agencies have raised objections for just one of the individuals, Joe Puckett of Greenbrier.

Hutchinson denied 45 clemency requests and took no action on three others.

Those eligible for clemency are: