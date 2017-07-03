Fireworks Safety Tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Here are some tips from the National Council of Fireworks to help you have a safe independence day celebration.

Research local firework laws, and read all the information on the labels before you begin. Always wear safety glasses, and only light one firework at a time. Never let kids light fireworks. Make sure there’s a responsible adult to supervise.

Don’t drink alcohol, and don’t light fireworks inside. Have a bucket of water or a water hose nearby. Never relight a dud firework.

