Fourth of July Food Safety

HEALTHWATCH - Barbecuing for the Fourth of July is a tradition for many people, but in the humid summer it doesn’t take long for food to go bad and make your guests sick.

The US Department of Food and Agriculture says bacteria multiply faster in summer climates causing food poisoning and other illnesses. What can you do to make sure your barbecue goes on without casualties? Experts say to get a meat thermometer. Depending on the type of meat, internal temperatures should be at least 145 to 165. Make sure you’re not keeping perishable foods out in the heat for longer than an hour.

O.C. Carmen Rottenberg, Deputy Administrator with the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service says, “Keeping good that’s just packed in ice that’s out on a table, you still have the hot summer temperatures that are exposed to it. So the safest place is to put it in a cooler or in the refrigerator because you need it to get down to that temperature that’s below 40 degrees.”

Bacteria’s favorite temperature is between 40 and 140 degrees. Make sure you’re properly cooking and storing your food tomorrow.

