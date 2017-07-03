× Garrett’s Blog: Tracking Another Storm Complex

Another complex of showers and thunderstorms will affect all of us in the very early morning hours of July 4th.

While the complex of storms will lose much of it’s intensity as it tracks from Oklahoma into Arkansas a few isolated severe wind gusts are possible.

Expect another 1-2″ of locally heavy rain which could cause localized flash flooding.

The heaviest rain on July 4th will be in the morning with more scattered development in the afternoon and evening with daytime heating as the remnants from the overnight complex linger across the region.

2:30AM TUESDAY: A line of storms continues to move into the area with a limited risk of severe weather.

6:30AM TUESDAY: Expect to wake up to showers and thunderstorms early in the day. A few storms could push out winds to 60mph.

-Garrett