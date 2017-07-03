Greenwood Coach Sims On Road To Recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) -- For the first time since he was admitted to a Tulsa hospital in May, Greenwood Coach Brian Sims was able to do a Facebook interview from his hospital room.

"Thank you for all of the prayers I have received," Sims said.

His family said they first thought he had poison ivy when this uphill battle began back in May. They said the symptoms were similar to the rash. It turned out that Sims had a rare and often critical skin condition called Steven's Johnson Syndrome. At the beginning, Sims was in critical condition and fighting for his life.

Sims had been in the intensive care unit for quite some time. As of Monday (July 3), his wife Belinda Sims said her husband has been moved to the progressive burn unit.

"Brian has got to get up and move around. He's been outside several times. He's got to play catch and football and several different things with the kids," Belinda Sims said.

Belinda Sims shared video with 5NEWS of Coach Sims playing catch with his son, all a part of his physical therapy.

His family said it may be possible that he can return home in July. They said it will be a long road to recovery, but are thankful for all of the prayers and well wishes from all over the country.

"It's been such a blessing to know so many people care," Brian Sims said.