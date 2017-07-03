Man Airlifted To Hospital After High-Speed Chase In Highfill

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man was airlifted to the hospital on Monday (July 3) after leading police on a chase exceeding 110 mph, Chief Blake Webb with the Highfill Police Department said.

Officers made a traffic stop on a gray Yamaha motorcycle at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 264 in Highfill. The driver reportedly took off and fled from the officers eastbound on Highway 264.

Police said the motorcycle accelerated to over 110 mph and the driver crashed into a vehicle near Brush Arbor Road. He suffered significant injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital.

According to police, the driver was confirmed to have multiple misdemeanor and felony warrants for his arrest. He was charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, passing in a no passing zone and no motorcycle endorsement as a result of the pursuit.