Red, White and Baby Blue Event To Benefit Jackson L. Graves Foundation

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The 13th Annual Red, White and Baby Blue fundraiser to benefit the Jackson L. Graves Foundation is set for Friday, July 7.

The event, presented by Collier Drug Stores, is one of the largest fundraisers for the foundation, which supports projects that support local families with a baby in the intensive care unit.

Red, White and Baby Blue is geared toward adults, with live music from the band Bottlerocket, a silent auction and "adult sno cones."

The event will take place inside The Garden Room on Dickson Street in Fayetteville from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $45 in advance to the date and can be purchased here. The price will go up at the door.