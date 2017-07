Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) -- Festivities for the Bella Vista Patriot Parade, one of the largest parades in the area, get started on Tuesday morning (July 4).

The Patriots Parade honors all veterans who have served and fought for freedom, and celebrates the nation's 241st birthday.

Pre-parade activities begin at 9:30 a.m. and the parade starts at 10. Veterans will also be honored after the parade ends.

The parade will pass right down the middle of Sugar Creek Shopping Center.