Dallas Cowboys’ Darren McFadden Says Family Members Injured In Little Rock Shooting

Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden said some of his relatives were among the 28 people injured in a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub last week.

The Little Rock native and two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up released a statement that his nephew called him early on Saturday saying he’d been shot at Power Ultra Lounge. McFadden’s statement says other relatives were also shot at the club.

“The other night, while at home, I received a call from my nephew that there was a shooting at the club where he and some of my relatives were,” McFadden said in the statement.

McFadden issued the statement Monday night after a Little Rock television station posted video that appeared to show the football star outside the club following the shooting. McFadden asked for privacy and did not release the medical conditions or any other details about his relatives.

McFadden is entering his third season with the Cowboys after spending his first seven seasons with the Oakland Raiders. The 29-year-old was born in Little Rock and played college ball at the University of Arkansas.

“Finally, I want to again send my thoughts and prayers to all those affected by the shooting,” McFadden said.

The volley of gunfire inside the Power Ultra Lounge came so fast that investigators believe multiple people had to have been involved. Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner credited quick work by first responders for there being no fatalities.

Many patients were able to get care very quickly because of unified efforts between the Little Rock Fire Department, the Little Rock Police Department and Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services, according to CBS affiliate KTHV-TV.

Officials took advantage of national training tools to create a truly unified command, the station added. The training gave fire and police units first aid kits and medical training. The training focused on three different skill sets: tourniquets, chest seals and wound packs.

The Power Ultra Lounge shooting was the first time the new training was used on a massive scale, KTHV reports. Jeffrey Fryar with the Little Rock Fire Department said the credit all goes back to the training and learning to work together.

“We were all able to get to the patients and get them the care that they needed,” he said.