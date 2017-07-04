× Former Univision Arkansas Host Charged With Rape Free On Bond

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former Univision Arkansas host charged with raping a child is free on bond after being booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Monday (July 3) night.

Victor Hugo Alvarez-Real, 35, posted a $25,000 bond around 2 a.m. Tuesday (July 4). He spent roughly three hours in jail after being booked in around 11 p.m. Monday, according to jail records.

Alvarez-Real was charged with rape on May 15, according to the Washington County prosecutor’s office. The victim, a 7-year-old girl, told police Alvarez-Real molested her multiple times in 2016, according to court documents.

Alvarez-Real was arrested June 21 by DFW Airport police and booked into the Dallas County Jail in Dallas, Texas. Washington County officials were awaiting the results of an extradition hearing in order to return Real to Arkansas.

Alvarez-Real has a preliminary hearing on his rape charge set for 7:45 a.m. Wednesday (July 5) in Washington County Circuit Court.

Alvarez-Real denied any wrongdoing in January when he was contacted by the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County. Springdale police lost contact with Alvarez-Real in May when he stopped answering his cell phone, according to court documents.

Springdale police did not immediately respond to messages left Tuesday.