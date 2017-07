FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are investigating a possible shooting in Fort Smith Tuesday night (July 4), Sgt. Daniel Grubbs said.

A call came in around 7:45 p.m. of a possible shooting at the 3000 block of north 29th street.

Grubbs said there was evidence at the scene of a shooting, but no suspect or victim. Police did find blood and shell casings.

Police also questioned a person who was inside the home, but he was released after questioning.

An investigation is underway.