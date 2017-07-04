× Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Searching For ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

According to the department’s Facebook page, there was an altercation between two men at Redding Campground, which is located next to the Mulberry River north of Ozark.

The sheriff’s office said an older male was armed with a large knife and “cut the younger man pretty bad.”

Police said the suspect is a white man in his mid-50’s with a gray beard, driving a newer model light-colored Ford pick-up truck and has a black and white dog with him.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone that lives in the area to keep their doors locked and eyes open for anyone or anything out of the ordinary.

