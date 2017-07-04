Greenwood Freedom Fest Draws Large Crowd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD ( KFSM) -- Greenwood hosts the annual Freedom Fest in the town square every year. Those who attended the event this year said it is growing.

"It's growing. It's a lot bigger this year. It's very nice," festival goer Sharon Crumrine said.

The festival had a pageant, hot dog eating contest, 5K and a list of bands that play the entire day and into the evening.

A free area for the kids included bounce around play houses.

The Freedom Fest is certainly one of the biggest gatherings in ours area during the Fourth Of July.

For a list of events, click here.