Greenwood Freedom Fest Draws Large Crowd

GREENWOOD ( KFSM) -- Greenwood hosts the annual Freedom Fest in the town square every year. Those who attended the event this year said it is growing.
"It's growing. It's a lot bigger this year. It's very nice," festival goer Sharon Crumrine said.
The festival had a pageant, hot dog eating contest, 5K and a list of bands that play the entire day and into the evening.
A free area for the kids included bounce around play houses.
The Freedom Fest is certainly one of the biggest gatherings in ours area during the Fourth Of July.
