Missouri Woman Finds Razor Blade Stuck In Walmart Cart Handle

FESTUS, Mo. (KFSM) -- A Missouri woman said she got cut by a razor blade stuck onto the handle of her shopping cart when she went to Walmart on Sunday (July 2).

Michelle Patterson said she started wiping down her cart before when she hit the blade. It pricked her finger, so she looked closer and found the razor blade stuck beneath the handle.

"It bled a little tiny bit so I went to the doctor and they drew blood and I'll have to go back in six months again," Patterson told Fox2Now.

While Patterson wasn't badly injured, she said she knows it could have been much worse.

"Either way, it's horrible...," she said. "To leave the blade it was crooked, so the sharp end was out and it just poked me but a little kid it could have been pretty bad."

She reported the incident to Walmart, and they inspected all of their carts to ensure no other people would be injured.

They released the following statement:

"It’s disturbing that someone might try to injure a customer or associate, and we’re grateful no one was seriously hurt. We’ve checked all shopping carts and are currently conducting regular checks. We’ve also reviewed surveillance footage and will continue working with police to find the person responsible."

Patterson said she doesn't blame the store, but she wanted to spread the word so nobody else gets hurt.

"The lady behind me had a toddler, that would have been her cart if I hadn't been there first" Patterson said. "That's what upsets me" she said.