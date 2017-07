× Accident At Intersection Of Waldron & Rogers Ave. Damages Power Line Pole; Repairs Being Made

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are working an accident at the intersection of Waldron and Rogers Avenue, Sgt. Daniel Grubbs said.

Grubbs said a collision caused damage to a power line pole that is causing power lines to hang to the extent of obstructing traffic.

The accident had minor injuries.

Police are encouraging drivers to find an alternate route while repairs are made.