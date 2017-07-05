× Aloft Hotel In Rogers Evacuated, Firefighters Investigating After Smoke Spotted On Sixth Floor

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers firefighters are at Aloft hotel in Rogers on Wednesday (July 5) after smoke was spotted in the sixth floor of the building.

Everyone has been evacuated from the seven-story building, said Chief Tom Jenkins with the Rogers Fire Department.

Jenkins said smoke was spotted on the sixth floor, which is when the building was evacuated and firefighters were called. He said you can’t be too careful with high-rise buildings like that.

Firefighters are looking for the cause of the smoke.