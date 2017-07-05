× Arkansas Will Partially Comply With President Trump Commission’s Request For Voter Info

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Arkansas will partially comply after receiving a request for voter information from a commission created by President Donald Trump to investigate alleged voter fraud.

The secretary of state’s office revealed they will release some publicly available data, said Rep. Greg Leding.

“Arkansas will provide the same data it provides anyone,” Leding said on Twitter. “This doesn’t include social security or driver’s license numbers, military status, felon status, or how a voter voted.”

Trump created the commission after he alleged, without evidence, that there were 3 to 5 million people who voted illegally in the last election, reported THV11.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, vice chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, sent a letter to all 50 states last Wednesday requesting a bevy of voter data, which he notes will eventually be made available to the public.

Several states immediately expressed concerns about the legality of his administration’s efforts and refused to turn over the data. Arkansas waited until receiving the letter before agreeing to partially comply by sending information that is publicly available.

Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement on Twitter saying that he told the Secretary of State Mark Martin to not provide all of the requested information as it wasn’t in the best interest of Arkansas voters.

“The request is simply too broad and includes sensitive information of Arkansas voters,” he said.