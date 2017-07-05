Early Voting Underway In Washington, Benton County Special Election
ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Early voting starts Wednesday (July 5) for special elections in parts of Benton County and Washington County. The official election will be held on Tuesday, July 11.
BENTON COUNTY:
- Voters will decide if the city of Avoca in Benton County can start selling liquor on Sundays. If it passes, Two Sisters Liquor along with a gas station and dollar general will be able to sell alcohol on Sundays.
- Early voting will take place at the Benton County Clerks Office in Bentonville and Rogers. For more information, CLICK HERE.
- The Beaver Lake Fire Department is wanting voters to approve more money to staff the fire station 24/7 with firefighters. Residents who receive their emergency services from the Beaver Lake Fire Department pay a $75 annual tax. The measure would raise it to $150.
WASHINGTON COUNTY:
- The City of Tontitown is hoping voters approve a new three-fourths of one percent or 0.75 percent sales tax during a special election this summer. The city wants to build a water line to connect to the Benton Washington Regional Public Water Authority.
- Early voting will take place at the Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville. For more information, CLICK HERE.