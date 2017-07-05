× Fort Smith Police Search For Man Involved In Attempted Armed Robbery At Dollar General

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police in Fort Smith are searching for a man allegedly involved in an attempted aggravated robbery on Wednesday (July 5.)

Officers responded to the Dollar General on Rogers Avenue at 2:22 p.m. regarding a robbery.

The clerk said that an man approached the counter to make a small purchase. He set the product down and told the clerk to open the register and the safe while lifting his shirt exposing a handgun tucked into his waistband.

The clerk told the suspect she didn’t have the ability to open the register and the suspect left the store.

He was last seen leaving the area in a black, four-door passenger car.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.