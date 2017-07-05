× Fort Smith Police Searching For Possibly Armed And Dangerous Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith officers are looking for a possibly armed and dangerous man who threatened suicide by cop on Wednesday (July 5).

The suspect, identified as Jamie Huskey, 45, was accused of hitting his sister with a metal object after getting into a fight at a home in the 4600 block of Mussett Road early Wednesday morning, Fort Smith police said.

Witnesses said Huskey was armed with a pistol and has threatened “suicide by cop,” police said.

Police said somebody slipped a clerk at a Pic-N-Tote a note telling them to call police and ask them to go to the Mussett Road address around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Huskey’s sister was taken to Sparks hospital, but her condition has not been released.

Officers said Huskey had failed to register as a sex offender. He is believed to be driving a black Chrysler 200 with Texas plates “HGC8826.” Officers are unsure if he is still in the area and said he may be headed to east Arkansas or Missouri.

Huskey will face charges of felony domesetic battery and aggravated assault, said Sgt. Daniel Grubbs. He is also wanted out of Texas, and his bond was revoked on a sexual assault charge.

Several people who were also in the Mussett Road house when the assault took place were later taken in for questioning. The individuals fled the scene after it happened, and officers said they believed some had warrants out for their arrests.

This is a developing story.