HEALTHWATCH - Popular heartburn drugs could increase your risk of dying early as much as 25%.

The drugs are known as proton pump inhibitors or PPI’s. They’re sold over the counter under brand names like Prilosec, Prevacid, and Zegerid. People also use the drugs to treat ulcers and other gastro-intestinal problems. Researchers did note that their study does not prove cause and effect.

