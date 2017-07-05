× Kingsley Lands Deal With Timberwolves

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Moses Kingsley had to wait a few weeks longer than he had hoped but the former Arkansas Razorback finally got the call he was waiting on.

Kingsley landed a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night and will join the team’s summer league squad in Las Vegas this weekend. The Wolves’ first game is scheduled for Saturday and will be broadcast on NBATV.

Kingsley finished his Arkansas career with 1,200 career points and recorded 24 double-doubles during his time with the Razorbacks. The 6-foot-11 center became just the second player in program history with 1,000 points, 600 rebounds and 200 blocks. Oliver Miller is the only other Razorback to accomplish that feat.

According to a release issued by University of Arkansas athletics, the NBA summer league will provide 24 NBA teams at least five games spanning from July 7-17 and will then have a tournament to crown a champion.