Lowell Man Faces Kidnapping, Rape Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Lowell man is accused of kidnapping and raping his ex-girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Dustin Torres, 24, was arrested Monday (July 3) in connection with kidnapping, rape and aggravated assault on a family or household member.

The victim told police Torres abducted her from her apartment and put her in a choke hold when she resisted getting into a car with him, according to the affidavit. The victim said Torres cut her with a box cutter and strangled her when she tried to escape. She said he later raped her at a city park.

The victim said Torres also kept saying he “didn’t want to live without her,” according to the affidavit.

Torres claimed the sex was consensual but told police he needed counseling and an evaluation before speaking further, so the interview was concluded, according to the affidavit.

Torres was being held Wednesday (July 5) at the Benton County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Aug. 14 in Benton County Circuit Court.