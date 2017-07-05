Police Investigating After Two Women Found Dead In Danville Home

DANVILLE (KFSM) — Officers with the Danville Police Department are investigating a double homicide, our CBS affiliate THV11 reports.

Police were dispatched to the block of West Highway 10 on Sunday (July 2) at about 6:40 p.m. Two women were found dead in the home.

The bodies of both victims were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsies. The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Arkansas State Police and the Danville police obtained a search warrant and the scene was processed overnight.

No other information has been released.