Vote On Proposed Apartment Complex Project Tabled In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The Bentonville planning commission decided to table the vote to further discuss a high-rise apartment plan in Bentonville.

The Crystal Flats Apartments would be located on John DeShields Boulevard across the street from Orchards Park. The complex would include 650 apartments.

Over 100 people showed up to the meeting to tell the commission that they did not approve of the plan. Their concerns include added traffic in the area and the high number of people in one space.

One person with the group wanting to build the project said this would be the solution to the housing problem in Bentonville, but others disagree.

"There are hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of apartments going up," resident Benn Manning said. "So, I think there are many appropriate places for that to happen to take kind of the crown jewel of Bentonville and put housing there that makes no sense to me."

While many opposed the proposal, some said they liked the plan as long as it was in another spot.

More discussions about Crystal Flats is scheduled to take place at the next planning commission meeting on July 18.