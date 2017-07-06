3D Printed Robots Diagnosing Breast Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Normal breast cancer biopsies can be time consuming and ineffective, but thanks to a new 3D printed robot, they’re about to get faster and more precise.

Researchers in the Netherlands named the robot the Storm-Ram 4. It’s made of plastic and powered by air pressure, which prevents it from interfering with the MRI. The robot is more precise than the human hand, which will improve accuracy within the biopsy procedure. The robot also takes less time to perform the biopsy, which means the MRI scanner facilities can be used for other necessary tasks.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System